BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 06/16/17

1. Take Your Pop To The Top (Reunion Tower – Sun. June 18thth – 10:00 am – 9:30 pm)

Spend Father’s Day 470 feet in the air at the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck! Cloud Nine Café will serve tasty treats and drinks. Enjoy 360-degree views of the world’s best skyline, interactive exhibits and quality time with your number one man. Each Dad will receive a free digital photo, and a special koozie to remember the day!

Tickets start at just $8 for kids and go up to $17 for adults!

To get your tickets to this event or to find details about Reunion Tower, visit here: http://reuniontower.com/

2. Dive-In Movies (NRH20 – North Richland Hills) – Fri. June 16th (9:00pm – 11:00pm)

Float in the wave pool and watch your favorite movies under the stars. Dive-In Movies start at dusk, between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Receive half off General Admission after 5 p.m. with a coupon from the water park’s Discounts page!

Hang out in the water as you and your family watch the amazing Disney film, “The Secret Life of Pets.” Tickets start at only $15!

To learn more about this event or to find discounts at NRH20, click here: https://www.nrh2o.com/tickets-pricing/daily-discounts/

3. Summer Fest Friday Night Fireworks & All-American Garage Party (Gaylord Texan – Grapevine) Fri. June 16th: 7:00 pm)

Grapevine’s Friday Night Fireworks are back at the Gaylord Texan. Make your way to the 5th floor of the resort parking garage at 7 p.m. for music and great food as a live DJ hosts fun and games at the “All-American Garage Party,” all while you countdown to “Friday Night Fireworks” over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m.!

Additional viewing fireworks viewing locations:

Acorn Woods Park

Field next to Scott’s Landing Marina – paid parking (call 817-481-4549 for more information)

Horseshoe Trails Park

Oak Grove Park softball fields 1,2, & 3

Katie’s Woods Park

Lakeview Park

Snakey Lane

Rockledge Park – $10 per car holiday rate applies

For more information about this event, visit here: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/events/summerblast/friday-night-fireworks/

There you have it! Make sure to make this Father’s Day a memorable one as you celebrate Dad this weekend!