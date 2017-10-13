BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

There is a lot happening this weekend and it would be a shame if you and your family went by without knowing any of these were happening so here are the events occurring in your area!

1. The State Fair of Texas (Fair Park) – Until Oct. 22nd)

The theme for 2017 is “Celebrating Texans,” a nod to the fair’s “past, present and future neighbors,” and special activities will include concerts on the Main Stage and college football games. Daily activities include the Starlight Parade at 7 p.m. and the Illumination Sensation lights and fireworks show at 8 p.m.

TICKET PRICES:

• General Admission: $18

• Kids under 48″ tall: $14

• Seniors 60 and over: $14

• Children 2 and under: Free

• Seniors 60 and over: Free every Thursday (Oct. 5, Oct. 12, and Oct. 19)

HOURS: State Fair of Texas exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Opening times and closing times vary for the midway and museums.

PARKING: Self-parking is available on official State Fair lots for $15 per space.

2. Celina Park Fest (Old Celina Park) – Sat. Oct. 14, 2017 – 11AM-11PM)

The festival’s entertainment lineup unfolds with games for kids, a petting zoo, great festival food, live entertainment and a vendor’s marketplace.

Music starts at 11 a.m., with Jason Boland and the Stragglers as the evening headliner.

Admission is $10, $5 for students, seniors and military. Admission for children 5 and under is free.

3. Be My Neighbor Day (Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park) – Sat. Oct. 14th 10AM-2:00PM)

Join us for Be My Neighbor Day. Children and parents will learn the importance of community-focused kindness and sharing by taking part in a variety of service projects benefiting local nonprofits across North Texas. Free admission all day.

4. Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes Concert (Gateway Church Southlake – Oct. 13th – 7PM-10PM)

Join Kari Jobe in concert at Gateway Church in Southlake with her special guest Cody Carnes as they make a stop on their Garden Tour!

Prices: (Additional fees will apply.)

Worship Workshop: $74.95

Worship Workshop includes early entry, a pre-show Q&A and special workshops hosted by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and special guests.

Deluxe: $39.95

Deluxe ticket includes early entry and a pre-show Q&A.

General Admission: $24.95

Groups of 10+: $19.95/ticket

There you have it! I hope it’s an incredible weekend for you and your family!