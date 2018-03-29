BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s Easter Weekend in North Texas and I want to help you find the best events this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

1. Ellis County Fair (Ellis County Expo Center) – Until. Sat. March 31st (Tickets start at $10)

The all-new Ellis County Fair features plenty of fun activities for the kids: chili cook-off, junior rough stock rodeo, livestock show, vendors marketplace and country music concerts on March 23 and March 24 (8:30 p.m. both nights).

March 23-25: Admission to the fair is $10, $5 for kids, $5 for parking. Nighttime concert tickets are sold separately at $25 per person.

March 26-31: Entry to the livestock show and carnival is free.

Buy your tickets here!

2. Easter Weekend @ The Dallas Arboretum – Fri. March 30th – Sun. April 1st (9AM – 5PM)

Spend the holiday weekend taking in beautiful scenery at the Dallas Arboretum, where you’ll find plenty of Easter-themed activities for both kids and adults. Don’t miss your chance to get pictures with live bunnies, open Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. On Good Friday, little ones can enjoy child-friendly concerts by Eddie Coker at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Groove to country tunes by Zach Coffey on Saturday at 2 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, compete in games on the lawn, including a beanbag toss, potato sack races, an egg relay and a ring toss. The lawn will also feature face painting and a petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Easter Sunday, brunch will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required; call 214-515-6511 to book a reservation.

$15, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 3-12, free for kids 2 and younger; photos with bunnies and Easter brunch are not included in admission price. Parking is $15, $9 if purchased online in advance.

Get tickets and more information here!

3. Wings Of Freedom Tour (Frontiers of Flight Museum) – Until Sun. April 1st

View rare WWII bomber and fighter aircraft in this living history exhibit which stops at the Frontiers of Flight Museum as part of a 110-city nationwide tour. Visitors will not only get a chance to view the interactive displays, they will actually have an opportunity to fly aboard these legendary aircraft. There will be special guests, reenactors and activities for the kids.

Aircraft: Boeing B-17G “Flying Fortress,” Consolidated B-24J “Liberator,” North American B-25 “Mitchell,” North American TF-51D “Mustang.”

Walk Through Tour: March 28, 2-4 p.m.; March 29-April 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15 / $7 for children 12 and younger.

Flights: Book a flight (or flight training) before or after the ground tours by calling 1-800-568-8924. $400-$3,200.

More information, as well as tickets, can be found here!

4. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros & Post Game Fireworks (Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Fri. March 30th – 7:05PM

It’s Kids Opening Night with free Denny’s Rangers Players calendars to kids 13 and younger and a post-game firework show.

See the new foods coming to the park here: https://www.guidelive.com/food-and-drink/2018/03/20/chicken-sandwich-big-frisbee-12-inches-bbq-sandwich-dilly-dog-new-texas-rangers-food-2018

You can buy your tickets here!

5. Metroplex Wide Easter Egg Hunts

– Egg Hunt & Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (Amazing Jakes Food & Fun – Plano) Sat. March 31st (8AM – 10AM)

Find more information here!

– Easter Egg-stravaganza (AirHogs Stadium – Grand Prairie) Sat. March 31st (10AM -12PM)

http://www.gptx.org/about-us/community-calendar/special-events/easter-egg-stravaganza-egg-hunt

– Easter @ The Cathedral (Elevate Life Church – Frisco) Sat. March 31st 10AM – 12PM)

Find more information here!

– St. Andrew United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt (Plano) – Sat. March 31st (10AM – 12PM)

Find more information here!

– Under The Sea Easter Adventure (Don Rodenbaugh Natorium – Allen) Sat. March 31st (10AM – 12PM)

Find more information here!

– Victorian Eggstavaganza & Spring Festival (Heritage Farmstead Museum) Sat. March 31st (10AM-12PM)

Find more information here!

– Miracle Weekend Easter Egg Hunt (Virginia Weaver Park – Cedar Hill) Sat. March 31st (11AM – 1PM)

Find more information here!

There you have it! Have an incredible Easter Weekend and let’s constantly be reminded of Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross and how he ultimately rose from the grave! He is Risen!