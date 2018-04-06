BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is packed with fun events for you and your family so make sure to take advantage of this time and have a blast!

1. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds – Waxahachie) – Sat. April 7th – May. 28th

Step back in time at the Renaissance-themed festival set on 35 acres in the “village” of Scarborough. Visitors can join in the mirth and merriment, sights, sounds and tastes of the days of King Henry VIII. The 38th annual festival runs for 8 themed weekends, April 7 through May 28.

Visitors will encounter colorful characters such as knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters and turtle racers. Eat a giant turkey leg, buy a longbow or some jewelry at the shops, watch a village artisan at work, stop in the Elkhorn Tavern or Dirty Duck Pub, or simply take in the sights.

Weekend themes:

April 7-8: Opening Weekend/Time Traveler’s Weekend

April 14-15: Artisan’s Showcase Weekend

April 21-22: Celtic Weekend

April 28-29: Royal Ale Festival

May 5-6: Live the Fantasy/Spring Celebration Weekend

May 12-13: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend/Mother’s Day Brunch

May 19-20: Legends of the Sea

May 26-28: The Last Huzzah/Memorial Day Veterans Tribute

Admission is $24 online (until March 15), $28 at the gate. $12-$13 for ages 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger.

To get your tickets, click here!

2. O’ Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth) – Sun. April 8th (1PM)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series roars into Texas with the best drivers in the world with only one thing on their minds, locking themselves into the Playoffs.

Tickets start at $49 for adults and all kids 12 & under are $10.

For tickets and information, visit here!

3. Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream (American Airlines Center) – Until Sun. April 8th

A series of Disney heroines set the stage for this ice skating extravaganza. Royal sisters Anna and Elsa join Moana, Belle, Cinderella, and Rapunzel to prove no dream is too big when you find your true strength. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will also make appearances.

To learn more or to get your tickets now, click here!