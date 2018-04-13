BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Having trouble making weekend plans? Jay Allen has it all covered!

1. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds – Waxahachie) – Sat. April 7th – May. 28th

Step back in time at the Renaissance-themed festival set on 35 acres in the “village” of Scarborough. Visitors can join in the mirth and merriment, sights, sounds and tastes of the days of King Henry VIII. The 38th annual festival runs for 8 themed weekends, April 7 through May 28.

Visitors will encounter colorful characters such as knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters and turtle racers. Eat a giant turkey leg, buy a longbow or some jewelry at the shops, watch a village artisan at work, stop in the Elkhorn Tavern or Dirty Duck Pub, or simply take in the sights.

Weekend themes:

April 14-15: Artisan’s Showcase Weekend

April 21-22: Celtic Weekend

April 28-29: Royal Ale Festival

May 5-6: Live the Fantasy/Spring Celebration Weekend

May 12-13: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend/Mother’s Day Brunch

May 19-20: Legends of the Sea

May 26-28: The Last Huzzah/Memorial Day Veterans Tribute

Admission is $24 online (until March 15), $28 at the gate. $12-$13 for ages 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger.

To get your tickets, click here!

2. Open Streets 2018 (Magnolia Village – Fort Worth) – Sun. April 15th (12PM-4PM)

Open Streets is a four-hour Sunday event that closes Magnolia Avenue to traffic and opens it up to cyclists, food trucks, dog-walkers, skateboarders, yoga classes, face-painters, and much more. The event is an expression of the Near Southside’s community spirit in every way: local businesses set up activities along the route; neighborhood residents help spread the word about street closures and detours; and dozens of community partners take ownership of key planning details such as routes and activities, temporary public art projects, pet adoptions, bike safety courses, setting up and breaking down barricades on event day, and much more.

Open Streets was presented by Near Southside, Inc. and the City of Fort Worth for the first time in 2011 and drew hundreds of participants. Since then, the event has grown to be one of the Near Southside’s most beloved community events with attendance in the thousands and more than 120 community partners.

Open Streets is a national movement with more than 90 documented initiatives in North America. Open streets events are increasingly common in cities seeking innovative ways to achieve environmental, social, economic, and public health goals by temporarily closing streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing.

For more information, click here!

3. Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck and Music Festival (Downtown Frisco) – Sat. April 14th (12PM-7PM – FREE)

The family-festival will include more than 15 trucks, more than 30 additional vendors, four bands (Emerald City, Iron Horse Express, Cast Iron Soul and Wooden Nickel) and a children’s area with a face painter, balloon artist and games.

The Longest Running Food Truck Event in North Texas!

To learn more, you can visit the Facebook event here!

4. Pizza Fest Dallas (Deep Ellum – 3200 Commerce St. Dallas) – Sun. April 15th (12PM-9PM)

No one needs a reason to eat pizza, but let’s make this the perfect occasion! Dallas Pizza Parlors and trucks will be attending and the most delicious pizza in the world will be made in so many different ways; all in the same place!

This yummy event is open to all ages! Kids can enjoy the Kid’s Bounce Land and enjoy the slice of their choice! Live Music will also be there as well as a Pizza Eating Contest.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here!