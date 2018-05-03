BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is PACKED to the brim with events that will surely keep you and your family busy! Enjoy the beautiful weather and make sure to share with us what you did this weekend!

1. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds – Waxahachie) – Until May. 28th

Step back in time at the Renaissance-themed festival set on 35 acres in the “village” of Scarborough. Visitors can join in the mirth and merriment, sights, sounds and tastes of the days of King Henry VIII. The 38th annual festival runs for 8 themed weekends, April 7 through May 28.

Visitors will encounter colorful characters such as knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters and turtle racers. Eat a giant turkey leg, buy a longbow or some jewelry at the shops, watch a village artisan at work, stop in the Elkhorn Tavern or Dirty Duck Pub, or simply take in the sights.

Weekend themes:

May 5-6: Live the Fantasy/Spring Celebration Weekend

May 12-13: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend/Mother’s Day Brunch

May 19-20: Legends of the Sea

May 26-28: The Last Huzzah/Memorial Day Veterans Tribute

Admission is $24 online (until March 15), $28 at the gate. $12-$13 for ages 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger.

To get your tickets, click here!

2. Mayfest (Trinity Park – Fort Worth) – Thur. May 3rd – Sun. May 6th

Fort Worth’s premier family-friendly festival brings four days (and nights) of fun to Trinity Park along the Trinity River. Festival-goers can enjoy live music, performing arts, festival foods, carnival rides, free children’s activities, paddle boats, zip-line, an art and gift market, and plenty of people-watching.

Admission is $8 (ages 13+), $5 (ages 3-12); free for everyone on Thursday.

For more information or to get your tickets, you can click here!

3. May The 4th Be with You (Various Metroplex Events)

– May The 4th @ The Perot (Until May 5th – 10AM – 5PM)

– For two days, celebrate the power of the Force with special Star Wars-themed events, activities and food at the Perot. This special celebration explores holograms, cloning and life on other planets, with themed music and food to get you in the spirit. Kids can build their own glowing mini lightsaber for just $3, there will be hologram demonstrations, a Star Wars-themed watermelon carving contest and much more. This event is free with the purchase of a ticket.

To get info on this FREE event, you can find it here!

– Star Wars Days @ LegoLand Discovery Center (Until May 6th – 10AM)

Star Wars fans of all ages can channel their inner Jedi with a Lego Star Wars themed build and a large-scale, 6-foot-tall Lego Yoda group build. Don’t forget to dress as your favorite character while exploring the ultimate Lego Star Wars galaxy of fun. All activities included in the price of admission.

Get your tickets here!

– May the Fourth Be with You – Star Wars Day @ Maribelle M. Davis Library – Plano (May 4th – 3PM) – FREE

Celebrate Star Wars Day with games, trivia and a craft at the Plano library. Bowl over Darth Vader and his stormtroopers, test your knowledge of that galaxy far, far away, and more. All ages are welcomed.

– May the Fourth Be with You @ North Garland Branch Library (May 4th – 4PM-5PM) – FREE

Children of all ages can improve their STEAM (science, tech, engineering, arts, math) skills at the library’s Star Wars event, May the Fourth be With You. Create Star Wars origami, design a Lego Star Fighter station, build an R2D2 droid, fashion a lightsaber and make starry slime.

No registration is required to attend this free event. Dressing in themed costumes is encouraged but not required.

– May the Fourth Be with You @Kimbell Art Museum (May 4th – 5:30PM – 7:30PM) – FREE

This edition of Kimbell Teen Hangout is a free museum hop presented in collaboration with the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. No registration needed; just come for the fun.

Designed for ages 13–19. Costumes encouraged, but please check all blasters and lightsabers at the door.

– May the Fourth Be with You @ Downtown Carrollton Square (May 4th – 6PM – 9PM) – FREE

In a galaxy not so far away, Downtown Carrollton will honor Star Wars Day with a free event on the Square. Come in costume to enjoy Star Wars-themed activities. There will be laser tag, face painting, games, Star Wars-themed booths, and two movie screenings in the Plaza Arts Center at 5 and 8 p.m.

You can find more information at the Facebook group here!

4. Eight: New Beginnings – A Marriage Restoration Event (Texas Motor Speedway) – Sat. May 5th – 1PM – 8PM

God’s original plan for marriage was expressed when He created man and woman. In God’s perfect union, man and woman lose their separate identities and become one flesh. God’s desire is for your marriage to thrive! Join us on May 5th to dive into a deeper understanding of the promises God gives us, and how to implement the Order of God into your marriage. The number 8 represents new beginnings in the Bible. Key sessions include: forgiveness, unity, intimacy, covenant, Christ-like love and much more! Our team has a very special surprise for each couple attending – you won’t want to miss this event!

Get your tickets and information here!

5. Harvest City Nights (Klyde Warren Park) – Mon. May 7th – 7PM – 9PM

On Monday, May 7 Harvest America will be hosting a night of worship and prayer at Klyde Warren Park at 7pm! Phil Wickham will be leading us in worship along with Gateway Worship.

We would love for you to be in attendance as Pastor Von Minor teams with other D/FW area pastors to pray for revival and awakening in the city of Dallas and lift up the name of Jesus!