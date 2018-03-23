BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is packed full of events that you’re surely going to want to know about! Concerts, Easter events, and much more!

1. The Roadshow Tour (College Park Center at UT Arlington) – Sun. March 25th 6PM – 9PM

The Roadshow is coming to Dallas, TX on Sunday, March 25, 2018! This year’s tour features Christian music favorites For King & Country, Matthew West, Natalie Grant, Bethel Music, Zach Williams, and Social Club Misfits**. Make plans now to come out to Christian music’s most entertaining tour for the whole family!

Standard ticket: $20

Roadshow Upgrade Ticket: $55 in advance

Roadshow Experience Ticket: $125 in advance

2. March for Eternal Life | Palm Sunday (First Baptist Dallas) – Sun. Mar. 25th (9:20 AM & 11 AM – Services) & (6PM – 8PM – March For Eternal Life)

Join us for an unforgettable Palm Sunday at First Baptist Dallas! Vocal artist Sandi Patty will be leading us in worship that morning at 9:20 and 11am and Dr. Robert Jeffress will preach the message, “Experiencing the Freedom of Forgiveness.”

Thousands of members of First Baptist Church Dallas will publicly declare their faith by marching through the streets of downtown Dallas in a “March for Eternal Life.” Members will be carrying a giant illuminated cross to symbolize their belief that the message of Jesus Christ offers the only hope for our nation and our world.

3. Metroplex-Wide Easter Egg Hunts & Events

-Twilight Community Egg Hunt (Oak Grove Soccer Complex – Grapevine) – Fri. March 23rd (6PM – 8PM)

-Easter Egg Splash (Apex Center – McKinney) – Sat. March 24th (9AM – 11:45AM)

-Eggcellent Family Adventure (Allen Civic Plaza) – Sat. March 24th (9AM-12PM)

-Citywide Egg Hunt (Irving Heritage Park) – Sat. March 24th (9:30AM – 11:30AM)

-Easter Egg Hunt (Harry Myers Park – Rockwall) – Sat. March 24th (9:30AM – 12:30PM)

-Funny Bunny Festival (Toyota of Lewisville Railroad Park) – Sat. March 24th (9:30AM – 12:30PM)

-Easter Egg-Stravaganza (Firewheel Town Center – Garland) – Sat. March 24th (12:00PM – 2:00PM)

-Eggtastic Easter (Little Elm Park) – Sat. March 24th (10:00AM – 1:00PM)

There are TONS to do this weekend so definitely make it a point to get out of the house and enjoy the wonderful weather as well! Have a great weekend!