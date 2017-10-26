BLOG: Looking To Cut The Cord On Your Cable or Satellite? Here’s What You Need To Know! | Jay Allen

Have you thought about cutting the cord on your cable/satellite television? You’re not alone! With streaming services becoming more popular by the day, we thought you might like to know exactly what you’re missing out on! Oh! Did I mention that all of these include free trials, no contracts, and don’t surpass $40 a month? Here are the most popular services out there right now:

DirecTV Now: $35 per month

Anyone who wanted DirecTV but not the satellite dish. Right now, you get about 60 channels for $35 per month, or 80 channels for $50 per month at any time.

Fubo TV Premier: $35 per month for about 50 channels.

Sports fans looking for a streaming alternative. This sports-centric service offers a mix of live and on-demand channels from broadcast networks (Fox, NBC in some markets), cable channels (A&E, Bravo, FX, SyFy, USA) and sports networks (BeIn Sports, FS1, Golf Channel, NBA TV). You also get a robust roster of regional sports networks, including those from from NBC, Fox, and Yes, for local-team action, including MLB and NHL games. The service comes with a free cloud DVR that lets you store 30 hours of shows, movies, and games. If you forget to record a show, there’s a 72-hour “lookback” that lets you replay most programs that aired in the past three days.

Hulu with Live TV: $40 per month

Cord-cutters who want yet another option. Hulu TV, which is now live, offers about 50 channels, including the major broadcast channels—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—albeit only in a handful of markets right now. You also get cable channels such as A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney, Fox News, FX, TBS, and TNT, among others. The lineup also includes CBS Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports, plus some regional sports networks.

Playstation Vue: $40-$75 per month, depending on package.

Those who are looking for a real cable TV-style programming package and are willing to pay for it. Packages range from basic channels (the $40-per-month Access plan) to a comprehensive package of about 90 channels that includes some premium channels (the $75-per-month Ultra plan). You also get local channels in many major markets—on-demand in others—plus a cloud DVR for recording shows.

Sling TV (Dish): $20- $40 per month, depending on package.

Cord-cutters. With Dish’s Sling TV, you don’t get individual shows. You get channels. The basic Orange package comes with about 20 cable offerings, including A&E, Food Network, and TBS but not broadcast TV. It’s also one of only a few ways you can get ESPN without a TV service. Themed add-on packs cost $5 per month, and HBO costs $15 per month.

YouTube TV: $35 per month

Cord-cutters looking for another option beyond Sling TV and DirecTV Now. YouTube TV, which launched in April, offers access to live TV from up to 50 providers, including all the major networks. It also has a cloud DVR with unlimited storage. With expanded availability in more markets, right now its biggest limitation is that it doesn’t currently support Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming players. (Apple TV is supported via AirPlay.)

