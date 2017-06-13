BLOG: Looking For A Good Father’s Day Deal? #mwjr 06/13/17

With Father’s Day coming around the corner this weekend, are you looking for the best deals around to show YOUR love to your dad? We’ve got you covered! Thanks to NBC 5 for the amazing list of great deals in North Texas:

Dinner

Cool River Café in Las Colinas will feed Dad a free steak worth up to $40 on Father’s Day. A purchase of equal or greater value is required. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and make a reservation.

Medieval Times is also footing the bill for Father’s Day. Admission for Dad is free and includes a two-hour live tournament show and a four-course medieval meal. A purchase of another full-priced adult meal is necessary. Guests can use promo code DAD17 when purchasing tickets.

Spaghetti Warehouses in Arlington and Dallas are celebrating with free lasagna or any original spaghetti entree for free. The offer is only valid for dine-in customers.

Gifts

If Dad likes (or wants) to be active the Fitbit Blaze (now $145.99) and the Fitbit Surge Devices (now $199.95) are $50 off at Fitbit.com. The deal includes free shipping.

Home Depot is offering the DeWalt 18-volt cordless toolkit for $100 off (now $199). This product also includes free shipping or you can select a store online and pick it up yourself.

The Amazon Echo is $40 off (now $139.99) and includes free standard shipping. But if you want it in time for Father’s Day, you may want to consider upgrading the shipping for a fee.

