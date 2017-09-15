BLOG: Man Unknowingly Moves In Next Door To Long-Lost Sister! | Jay Allen 09/15/17

There definitely aren’t moments like this everyday. Our world sadly is broken for many families where many are seeking out their lost family members or just looking for closure, however, you might be surprised how close that actually is for this man.

Philip Osborn never knew he had a sister until he moved in next door to her. After living in Florida for years, Osborn recently moved back to a Michigan retirement home to be closer to his family. His new neighbor, Marilyn Meyers, adopted at birth, had spent the past few decades searching for her biological family — so when she heard that someone with the last name Osborn had just moved in, she started investigating. After confirming small bits of family history, they were shocked to discover they were siblings. “I’ve always wanted to be an older brother,” Osborn told Fox17. “It’s divine intervention.” Christina Colizza

Have you read a story more heartwarming than this? This was such a treat to watch and I’m sure the moment was treasured deeply!

Thank you so much to the Week for providing this story and if you’d like to read the complete article, you can find it here!

