BLOG: Meet The Man Who Swims To Work! | Jay Allen 08/18/17

We’ve all been stuck in rush hour and wished that we could just magically teleport to wherever we needed to be. However, this man has another way he intends to avoid traffic and it’s quite surprising! Check it out:

Benjamin David was fed up with the stress of commuting on busy city roads. So he now packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, straps it to his back and swims 2km to work along the Isar River in Munich, Germany.

Depending on the season, he wears swimming trunks or a long wet-suit – as well as rubber sandals to protect his feet from glass or the occasional bicycle laying in the river.

His commute sometimes invites laughs from bystanders on the bridges above, but he says it’s faster and more relaxing than sitting in traffic.

Wow! That might be an interesting way to wake yourself up in the morning! Thanks to BBC for providing the story on this extraordinary man! To read the full article, go here!

SOURCE: http://www.bbc.com/capital/story/20170724-the-man-who-swims-to-work