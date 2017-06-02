BLOG: It’s National Donut Day! Here’s A List of Places To Get Free Donuts! #mwjr 06/02/17

The wait is almost over. Every year, the first Friday in June is celebrated as National Donut Day—though lots of people refer to it by a different name: “Free Donut Day.”

Nowadays National Donut Day is mostly celebrated for freebie promotions at participating donut seller locations all over the country. (Several of the giveaways also collect donations for the Salvation Army and other causes.) Here are the donut freebies we know of so far, starting with the offers that require no purchase or other hoops to jump through in order to secure your free donut. We’ll add to the list as more free donut deals surface.

Krispy Kreme: Every customer gets a choice of any free donut on Friday, June 2, no purchase necessary.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Visit a participating location from 5 a.m. to noon on National Donut Day for a free donut.

Randy’s Donuts: Customers get free donut holes at this famous Los Angeles donut shop from 6 a.m. to noon on National Donut Day.

Lamar’s Donuts: Follow this Facebook link to get a “golden ticket” for a free donut on Friday, plus a free 16-ounce Lamar’s cup with any purchase.

Dunkin Donuts: Get one free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Cumberland Farms: Purchase any coffee or fountain drink between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday and take your pick of a free donut.

Honey Dew Donuts: Purchase any medium-size beverage and you’ll get a free (Up)Beat Cancer Donut, which is chocolate frosted, has blue and red sprinkles, and was created to raise cancer awareness.

Giant Eagle: Every Friday, including National Donut Day this Friday, Giant Eagle supermarket locations offer a half-dozen donuts for free when you purchase a half-dozen.

SOURCE: http://time.com/money/4352636/national-free-donut-doughnut-day-2016/

SOURCE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/places-giving-away-free-doughnuts-141937770.html