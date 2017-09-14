BLOG: New Orleans Buys Full Page Ad In Houston Newspaper To Give City Hope! | Jay Allen #mwjr 09/14/17

I don’t know what it is but something about tragedy really brings people together for all the right reasons and today I want to encourage us all to learn something after reading what the City of New Orleans did for Houston recently after Hurricane Harvey. Check it out:

12 years after Katrina devastated New Orleans, Harvey rocked Houston. But New Orleans hasn’t forgotten what Houston did for them – and they’re ready to return the favor.

In the Sept. 10 edition of the Houston Chronicle, the City of New Orleans bought a full page ad to send Texans a stirring message of support.

“To our friends in Texas…”

“This is a letter from the whole city,” said the author of the letter Andrew Hunter, who works for New Orleans Tourism Department. “It’s a small moment of hope and gratitude. Houston – and the entire Texas region, among others – was there for us when we needed help the most. We’ll never forget the kindness of strangers turned lifelong friends.”

This is beyond encouraging! We all can learn something from the city of New Orleans. If you’d like to read more on the story, you can find it here!

SOURCE: https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/2383/New-Orleans-Buys-Full-Page-Ad-In-Houston-Newspaper-To-Give-The-City-Hope