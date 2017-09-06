BLOG: New Yorker Has First Taste Of Whataburger During Harvey Relief & It’s Priceless! | Jay Allen #mwjr 09/06/17

Do you remember the first time you had Whataburger? It was absolutely amazing wasn’t it? Well we have the pleasure of watching first hand of a person from New York not only coming down to help, but getting his sweet first taste of the Texas favorite!

Harvey relief efforts continue to pour in thanks to you. Even big name celebrities and restaurants like Whataburger are lending a helping hand.

The fast food restaurant chain recently donated close to $2 million to help those affected by the storm.

Speaking of the Texas favorite, while serving first responders helping out in Harvey’s aftermath chain met a New Yorker who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger.

While serving first responders we ran into a NYer who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger pic.twitter.com/AzYbryw8cn — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 2, 2017

“Texas guys wanna tell me this is…that is a good burger,” he said in a video posted by Whataburger.

After a big and a satisfied grin, you can hear someone off camera say “told ya.”

He tried a double and even laughs when saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas right?”

There are 668 Whataburger’s in Texas, including 24 in Corpus Christi. In Houston, only five of the 50 Whataburger’s there are open.

Well if you’re from Texas like we are, you know that once you taste Whataburger, you’re hooked!

Thanks to KENS & WFAA for providing the story and footage! If you’d like to read more on the story, you can read it here!

