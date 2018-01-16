BLOG: North Texas School Closures & Delays List

These North Texas school districts have cancelled or delayed classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather. Continue to check the bottom link below for the updated list!

Aledo ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

Alvarado ISD

Closed Tuesday

Arlington ISD

Open and operating as normal on Tuesday

Athens ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

Avalon ISD

Closed Tuesday

Baylor University – Waco

Closed Tuesday

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing – Dallas

Closed Tuesday

Blooming Grove ISD

Closed Tuesday

Burleson ISD

Closed Tuesday

Canton ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Cayuga ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Cleburne ISD

Closed Tuesday

Collins Catholic School (Navarro County)

Closed

Corsicana ISD

Closed Tuesday

Crowley ISD

Closed Tuesday

Dallas ISD

Open and operating as normal Tuesday. Buses run on regular schedule

Dallas Christian School

Closed Tuesday

Dallas Zoo

Opening delayed to 11 a.m.

Dawson ISD

Closed Tuesday

Ennis ISD

Before school activities cancelled

Eustace ISD

Closed Tuesday

Everman ISD

Closed Tuesday

Ferris ISD

Closed

Firewheel Christian Academy

Closed

Forney ISD

Morning classes delayed 2 hours

Fort Worth ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

Closed Tuesday

Frost ISD

Closed Tuesday

Granbury ISD

Two-hour delay

Grandview ISD

Closed Tuesday

Hillsboro Public Schools

Opening at 10 a.m.

Iredell ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Italy ISD

Closed Tuesday

Itasca ISD

Closed Tuesday

Kaufman ISD

Buses delayed 2 hours

Keene ISD

Closed Tuesday

Kerens ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mabank ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Martins Mill ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Mansfield ISD

Two-hour delay

Maypearl ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mesquite ISD

Two-hour delay

Midlothian ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mildred ISD

Closed Tuesday

Milford ISD

Closed

Morgan ISD

Closed Tuesday

Navarro College (Corsicana, Mexia, Midlothian, Waxahachie)

Closed

North Lamar ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Palmer ISD

Closed Tuesday

Paris ISD

Morning classes delayed 2 hours

Red Oak ISD

Closed Tuesday

Rice ISD

Closed Tuesday

Rio Vista ISD

Closed Tuesday

Rockwall ISD

Two-hour delay

Royse City ISD

Two-hour delay

Roxton ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Southwestern Christian College

Opening at 10:30 a.m.

Tarleton State University

Closed Tuesday

Terrell ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, Palestine, Kaufman and Terrell)

Closed Tuesday

Waxahachie ISD

Closed Tuesday

Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

Weatherford ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

White Settlement ISD

Two-hour delay

Wills Point ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Wylie ISD

Two-hour delay

These are all subject to change at any moment so make sure you click the continuous updated list below!

Click here for all the latest school closings and times!