BLOG: North Texas School Closures & Delays List

These North Texas school districts have cancelled or delayed classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather. Continue to check the bottom link below for the updated list!
Aledo ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday
Alvarado ISD
Closed Tuesday
Arlington ISD
Open and operating as normal on Tuesday
Athens ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday
Avalon ISD
Closed Tuesday
Baylor University – Waco
Closed Tuesday
Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing – Dallas
Closed Tuesday
Blooming Grove ISD
Closed Tuesday
Burleson ISD
Closed Tuesday
Canton ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Cayuga ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Cleburne ISD
Closed Tuesday
Collins Catholic School (Navarro County)
Closed
Corsicana ISD
Closed Tuesday
Crowley ISD
Closed Tuesday
Dallas ISD
Open and operating as normal Tuesday. Buses run on regular schedule
Dallas Christian School
Closed Tuesday
Dallas Zoo
Opening delayed to 11 a.m.
Dawson ISD
Closed Tuesday
Ennis ISD
Before school activities cancelled
Eustace ISD
Closed Tuesday
Everman ISD
Closed Tuesday
Ferris ISD
Closed
Firewheel Christian Academy
Closed
Forney ISD
Morning classes delayed 2 hours
Fort Worth ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed Tuesday
Frost ISD
Closed Tuesday
Granbury ISD
Two-hour delay
Grandview ISD
Closed Tuesday
Hillsboro Public Schools
Opening at 10 a.m.
Iredell ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Italy ISD
Closed Tuesday
Itasca ISD
Closed Tuesday
Kaufman ISD
Buses delayed 2 hours
Keene ISD
Closed Tuesday
Kerens ISD
Closed Tuesday
Mabank ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Martins Mill ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Mansfield ISD
Two-hour delay
Maypearl ISD
Closed Tuesday
Mesquite ISD
Two-hour delay
Midlothian ISD
Closed Tuesday
Mildred ISD
Closed Tuesday
Milford ISD
Closed
Morgan ISD
Closed Tuesday
Navarro College (Corsicana, Mexia, Midlothian, Waxahachie)
Closed
North Lamar ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Palmer ISD
Closed Tuesday
Paris ISD
Morning classes delayed 2 hours
Red Oak ISD
Closed Tuesday
Rice ISD
Closed Tuesday
Rio Vista ISD
Closed Tuesday
Rockwall ISD
Two-hour delay
Royse City ISD
Two-hour delay
Roxton ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Southwestern Christian College
Opening at 10:30 a.m.
Tarleton State University
Closed Tuesday
Terrell ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, Palestine, Kaufman and Terrell)
Closed Tuesday
Waxahachie ISD
Closed Tuesday
Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday
Weatherford ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday
White Settlement ISD
Two-hour delay
Wills Point ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Wylie ISD
Two-hour delay
These are all subject to change at any moment so make sure you click the continuous updated list below!