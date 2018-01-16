  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»BLOG: North Texas School Closures & Delays List

BLOG: North Texas School Closures & Delays List

January 16, 2018
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

These North Texas school districts have cancelled or delayed classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather. Continue to check the bottom link below for the updated list!

Aledo ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday

Alvarado ISD
Closed Tuesday

Arlington ISD
Open and operating as normal on Tuesday

Athens ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday

Avalon ISD
Closed Tuesday

Baylor University – Waco
Closed Tuesday

Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing – Dallas
Closed Tuesday

Blooming Grove ISD
Closed Tuesday

Burleson ISD
Closed Tuesday

Canton ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Cayuga ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Cleburne ISD
Closed Tuesday

Collins Catholic School (Navarro County)
Closed

Corsicana ISD
Closed Tuesday

Crowley ISD
Closed Tuesday

Dallas ISD
Open and operating as normal Tuesday. Buses run on regular schedule

Dallas Christian School
Closed Tuesday

Dallas Zoo
Opening delayed to 11 a.m.

Dawson ISD
Closed Tuesday

Ennis ISD
Before school activities cancelled

Eustace ISD
Closed Tuesday

Everman ISD
Closed Tuesday

Ferris ISD
Closed

Firewheel Christian Academy
Closed

Forney ISD
Morning classes delayed 2 hours

Fort Worth ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed Tuesday

Frost ISD
Closed Tuesday

Granbury ISD
Two-hour delay

Grandview ISD
Closed Tuesday

Hillsboro Public Schools
Opening at 10 a.m.

Iredell ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Italy ISD
Closed Tuesday

Itasca ISD
Closed Tuesday

Kaufman ISD
Buses delayed 2 hours

Keene ISD
Closed Tuesday

Kerens ISD
Closed Tuesday

Mabank ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Martins Mill ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Mansfield ISD
Two-hour delay

Maypearl ISD
Closed Tuesday

Mesquite ISD
Two-hour delay

Midlothian ISD
Closed Tuesday

Mildred ISD
Closed Tuesday

Milford ISD
Closed

Morgan ISD
Closed Tuesday

Navarro College (Corsicana, Mexia, Midlothian, Waxahachie)
Closed

North Lamar ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Palmer ISD
Closed Tuesday

Paris ISD
Morning classes delayed 2 hours

Red Oak ISD
Closed Tuesday

Rice ISD
Closed Tuesday

Rio Vista ISD
Closed Tuesday

Rockwall ISD
Two-hour delay

Royse City ISD
Two-hour delay

Roxton ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Southwestern Christian College
Opening at 10:30 a.m.

Tarleton State University
Closed Tuesday

Terrell ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, Palestine, Kaufman and Terrell)
Closed Tuesday

Waxahachie ISD
Closed Tuesday
Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

Weatherford ISD
Two-hour delay Tuesday

White Settlement ISD
Two-hour delay

Wills Point ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.

Wylie ISD
Two-hour delay

These are all subject to change at any moment so make sure you click the continuous updated list below!

Click here for all the latest school closings and times! 

Share.
X