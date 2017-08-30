BLOG: All Proceeds From Cowboys vs. Texans Game Will Go To Hurricane Harvey Relief | Jay Allen 08/30/17

If you’re not a Cowboys fan, you still might want to go to the game this Saturday as it’s more than just a football game this weekend!

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have announced that tickets and parking to Thursday’s preseason finale will be $25 each, and proceeds will benefit the United Way’s relief fund.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys and Texans announced the game would be moved from Houston’s NRG Stadium to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Monday, as remnants from Hurricane Harvey flooded the Houston area.

Tickets and parking are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at AT&T Stadium between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Tickets issued for the game scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston will not be valid for the rescheduled game in Dallas.

All original ticket buyers and purchasers of tickets through the Texans official secondary ticket market (TicketExchange) have been contacted directly about their refund options. No TicketMaster convenience charges will be assessed for tickets purchased for this game.

All tickets and parking passes purchased online will be mobile delivery only.

AT&T Stadium parking lots will open at 4 p.m. Thursday. Individual parking passes can be purchased by cash or credit card upon arrival for $25. Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

Isn’t that awesome! Are you going to buy your ticket? You can buy them by clicking here!

Thank you to Drew Davison from the Star-Telegram for covering this story and providing the coverage! To read the complete article, you can read it here!

SOURCE: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article170103437.html