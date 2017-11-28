BLOG: Rebecca’s Smoked Turkey Soup Recipe!

This is it: The BEST smoked turkey soup in the world!

Here’s what you do. Smoke a turkey. Our bird was 22 pounds. Carve off the meat and enjoy.

Take the carcass and put it in a huge crawfish boil pot. I always pull off as much skin as possible (but not all) and detach the wings and drumsticks. I cook them in the pot with the carcass.

Use a 48 oz. container of chicken broth and then fill the pot with water – the carcass should be covered.

Heat to a boil then lower heat and let it simmer, covered or partially covered, for about 3 hours.

In the meantime chop up your veggies – 4-6 carrots, 4-5 stalks of celery, 1 1/2 minced/chopped onion, large container of mushrooms, sliced. Open and drain two cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes. Set aside.



Pull out carcass and meat, set aside to cool.

While cooling, strain the broth into several pots – I needed three. Pick every last piece of meat from the carcass and set aside. Put broth back into large pot, add turkey, tomatoes, 5-6 bay leaves, veggies, 2 t parsley, 4 t salt, cracked pepper to taste, 1 t poultry seasoning, 2 t basil.

Tear up your celery leaves and toss them in. Add 2 c. of rice (I use a brown/wild blend) and a cup or so of dried pinto beans.

Bring back to a boil and let simmer for another 2 + hours.

There you have it! I hope you absolutely ENJOY this delicious goodness!