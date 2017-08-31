BLOG: Spider-Man Visits Children In Houston Hurricane Shelter! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/31/17

As the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey continues to occur, many are left homeless staying in shelters with nothing to do. This can be quite the problem for many including children who are just left sitting for hours with very little to do. But all that changed when somebody walked through a shelter’s door recently!

Amid all the destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, powerful images of kindness, strength and the human condition have shined through.

Once such instance — minor, but still powerful — occurred Tuesday when someone dressed as Spider-Man visited the shelter at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston to cheer up the children.

That particular shelter has already received more than 9,000 evacuees, according to Houston’s ABC 13 News.

Videos posted on social media of Spider-Man going through the shelter and visiting kids, handing out stickers, putting huge smiles on their faces, was yet another beacon of hope.

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the Houston area, ABC News reports.

So far, 51 inches of rain has fallen on some parts of Texas, and the storm has led to at least 13 deaths.

Watched the delighted children visit with Spider-Man below:

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

My heart could not be fuller watching the comfort this gesture provided to these people! Isn’t this extremely heartwarming?

Thank you to the Hollywood Reporter for covering this story! If you’d like to read more of the story, you can find it here!

SOURCE: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/harvey-spider-man-visiting-children-houston-hurricane-shelter-is-heartwarming-1033892