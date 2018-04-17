BLOG: Tax Day 2018 Freebies & Discounts

Tax Day 2018 is here. We hope that you’ve figured out how to file taxes—and that you’re getting the biggest tax refund possible.

But no matter whether you’re cutting a check to Uncle Sam or expecting a big refund—or even filing for a tax extension for now — everyone can take advantage of Tax Day freebies and deals available on Tuesday, April 17.

Like previous years, the 2018 Tax Day deals feature an abundance of restaurants with free food and other special discounts as a little pick-me-up on what might be a stressful day. Among the Tax Day deals are free cookies and free breakfast sandwiches, plus discounts on pizza, sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and more.

Great American Cookies: All customers at participating Great American Cookies locations get a free Cookies & Cream cookie on Tax Day, no purchase required.

Hardee’s: All customers can get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tax Day. Just say the words “made from scratch” when ordering.

Kona Ice: Tax Day has been dubbed “Chill Out Day” by Kona Ice, whose trucks will be giving out free shaved ice all day on the 17th.

Planet Fitness: More than 1,500 Planet Fitness locations nationwide are giving out free HydroMassages now through April 21. The offer is available for members and non-members alike; all you need is a coupon available via the Planet Fitness website.

Boston Market: The 2018 Tax Day deal at Boston Market on Tuesday is a combo featuring a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage, for $10.40.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: From April 17 to 19, Chuck E. Cheese’s customers get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

Cici’s Pizza: Use this coupon and you’ll pay only $4.17 for an adult buffet on Tax Day 2018.

Firehouse Subs: Present this coupon for a free medium sub when you purchase a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, from April 17 to 19.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Sixteen-inch traditional pizzas are discounted to the special price of $10.40 at Grimaldi’s locations, while supplies last on Tax Day.

