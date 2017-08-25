BLOG: Teen With Cerebral Palsy Rappels Down Skyscraper In Her Wheelchair For Charity! | Jay Allen 08/25/17

It’s always encouraging for me to see people look directly in the face of their disability and say, “I will not be defined by you”. Our actions in response to our circumstances says a lot about us and if there is one thing word I could use to describe this story, it would be powerful! Be encouraged today!

An 18-year-old Winnipegger with cerebral palsy fulfilled a dream Tuesday as she rappelled down the side of a skyscraper in a wheelchair decked out with hula skirts, flower leis and a few pool noodles.

Allie Onslow was one of the participants in this year’s Easter Seals Drop Zone fundraiser in Winnipeg. On Tuesday afternoon she was on top of Manitoba Hydro Place, where she rappelled more than 80 meters straight down to the ground.

“I am extremely proud. Allie did an amazing job. I think she really enjoyed herself,” said her mom, Wendy Onslow, after the event.

She said they’d dressed up her daughter’s chair a bit for the occasion and added pool noodles to cushion any blows to the building.

Allie was nervous before the event but after she had made it to the ground safely, she was all smiles and said she would do it again next year.

The teenager had dreamed of taking part in the Drop Zone fundraiser since she was a child and saw her mom rappel down a skyscraper.

The Winnipeg fundraiser was one of 10 Drop Zone events planned across the country this year. Money raised goes to the Easter Seals to support kids and adults with disabilities.

More than 8,000 people have taken part in the fundraiser since it started in 2005, bringing in more than $15 million.

As of Monday evening, Allie and her partner, a board member from the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, had raised nearly $5,000.

The pair dubbed themselves Team Unstoppable.

Isn’t that absolutely incredible! Go Allie! Thank you so much to CBC for providing this wonderful story and if you’d like to read the whole article, you can access it here!

SOURCE: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-drop-zone-fundraiser-1.4256729

*Photos courtesy of CBC*