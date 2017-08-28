BLOG: Thousands Of Cruise Ship Passengers Detoured To New Orleans Due To Hurricane Harvey | Jay Allen 08/28/17

Can you imagine being on a cruise ship heading back home and being stranded on the ship for a few more days because the dock is no longer there? That’s the reality for thousands who boarded these cruise ships early last week.

Thousands of cruise-ship passengers were left stranded at sea as the storm held Texas’s Port of Galveston hostage.

Carnival ships Valor and Freedom, which had been set to arrive in Galveston on Saturday, were instead detoured to New Orleans. Passengers were allowed to get off there or wait to get back to Galveston — Tuesday at best, port officials said.

Carnival’s Breeze, set to arrive in Galveston on Sunday, also took the New Orleans detour. Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas headed to Miami, slated to make it back to Galveston Friday, four days late.

The storm affected about 20,000 cruise passengers, officials said.

It’s good that they are able to detour to New Orleans but it’s definitely a scary situation to be in none-the-less! Thanks to the New York Post for providing the story and if you’d like to read more about it, you can find it here!

SOURCE: http://nypost.com/2017/08/27/cruise-ship-passengers-stranded-as-harvey-ravages-texas/