BLOG: What I Wish I’d Known Before I Got Married Again

This story’s source is originally from Today.com written by Nora McInerny.
“I’m 35 years old, and I’ve been married twice. My first husband, Aaron, died from brain cancer in 2014 after three years of marriage. My current husband Matthew (who does not love being called my “current husband”) and I met after he went through a pretty brutal divorce.
Matthew and I were both the human equivalent of rescue dogs and never expected to find love and happiness again. Even though we had both decided to focus our energy on ourselves and our children, the world (and a mutual friend) had different plans for us, and we quickly discovered that the pieces of our broken families fit together perfectly, a puzzle we didn’t even know we were trying to solve.
In the past four years, I lost a husband and found one. I went from being a mother of one to a mother and stepmother to four. And I learned a few things in the process.”
To read the rest of the article from Today.com, click here!