BLOG: What I Wish I’d Known Before I Got Married Again

Can I give you some good news today? Your problems, this season, your pain, has an expiration date. This trial will not have the last say. In fact, the worst the enemy throws at you only serves to strengthen you. Scripture promises us that those who trust in the Father find rest in the midst of chaos, comfort in the midst of pain, and beauty in the midst of ashes. Glory is coming, my friends.

You and I have been known to sing praises a time or two in our cars right?! But our car singing sessions don’t go viral like this one…obviously it’s because the singer is Justin Bieber, singing one of the latest songs we play here at KCBI, Reckless Love by Cory Asbury. He sounds great! A song lifted up to God is a song of praise for sure!

I hesitate to continue this ‘viral’ sensation – because I guess I’m frustrated with the system we have created and perpetuate that celebrates, elevates, and then annihilates people/celebrities. I recognize that I am sharing this and you are seeing this because I am perpetuating this system. Go with me for a second…

Let’s not stand in the audience of a person but rather stand shoulder to shoulder with a guy name Justin, or our pastors, and authors and any other ‘Christian celebrities" we know (or want to know) who are not more valuable or important than you and me. We are all children in the body of Christ. Let’s pray for one another and celebrate together hearts being transformed and turned to Jesus.

Our praise is good as we bring it before the Lord!

Praise the Lord! Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens! Praise him for his mighty deeds; praise him according to his excellent greatness! Praise him with trumpet sound; praise him with lute and harp! Praise him with tambourine and dance; praise him with strings and pipe! Praise him with sounding cymbals; praise him with loud clashing cymbals! …Psalm 150:1-6

