BLOG/PODCAST: Jeff Is A Little Upset With Joshua ISD, What Do You Think? #mwjr 08/22/17

Recently a story came out on WFAA.com about a 9 year old boy from Joshua that was growing his hair out for such a good cause. But the school he is going to isn’t going to let him grow his hair out due to their grooming code. After hearing this, Jeff says he is a little upset about this and how there can’t be an exception made. What do you think?

If you’d like to read the full story and follow it’s updates, you can find it here!

