Boredom. Is It Really A Problem?

Are you bored in any way right now? And if that answer is yes, is it really a problem?

Some people say that boredom is actually good for kids and their brains and that actually true! But what if I told you I believe that boredom is a result of our sin nature? Author G.K. Chesterton has this beautiful quote in his book “Orthodoxy” that talks about our tendency to get bored. He says, “Because children has abounding vitality, because they’re in spirit fierce and free, therefore they want things repeated and unchanged. They always say “do it again!” and the grown-up person does it again until they’re nearly dead. For grown-up people are not strong enough to exalt in monotony, but perhaps God is strong enough to exalt in monotony. It’s possible that God says every morning “do it again” to the sun and every evening “do it again” to the moon. It may not be like we assume automatic necessity that makes all the daisies alike. It may be that God makes every daisy separately and has never gotten tired of making them. It may be that he has the eternal apatite of infancy for we have sinned and grown old and our Father is younger than we.”

There’s beauty in knowing that God isn’t doing any of this by accident. Hope it encourages you today.