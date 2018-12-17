Breakthrough to You!

ABOUT ME

Experience is the best teacher yet it could leave you with everlasting scars to always remember. Life with a silver spoon is awesome but in my situation, I was not even privileged to have a bronze spoon to start my life. My life was out of control. I was the Lord, the alpha and omega of my own decisions so! I ended up making the wrong decision that turned me into a mother when I was just a teenager. I was just sixteen. Though I was meant to learn from my experience yet I repeated the same mistake at the age of 18. With the responsibility of taking care of my children at the early stage of my life, schooling became a nightmare. I later made it out of high school but the end which I have always wanted became the beginning of a new life for me. I had to do multiple unbelievable jobs to earn a living for myself and give my children a good life. With the trauma of the situation I have found myself, “miserable” became an understatement for describing me. I became promiscuous due to