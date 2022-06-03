Brighter Is Best

Afternoons with Sonny

June 3, 2022

As pool season begins throughout North Texas, here’s something for parents with young children.

When shopping for suits this year think BRIGHT yellows, reds, pinks, and neons! Where black, green and blues will disappear in the water, bright colors stand out. In fact one mom posted,

“Thank you! My 2 year old wore neon orange to swim class and ran and jumped into the deep end while I was grabbing a pool chair. When I turned to look for him, he was gone and all I could see was his orange suit 3 feet under water. Thank God we pulled him out quickly, and besides some choking on the water, he was okay. I don’t know if I would have seen him so quickly in a regular color.”

And remember no life jacket, flotation device, # of swim lessons, type of lesson, or color of suit should ever replace adult supervision of children around water. Let’s be pool safe Dallas-Fort Worth!

