On april 30 my husband of 19 years texted me and said he’s no longer in luv with me and wanted a divorce and 2 weeks later he tells me he has a woman living in our other home we shared together he works in the oil fields industry so we had a home there and one here i had always asked if we were ok apart so much he assured me we were ok but here we are as i was trying to get closer to God looks like the devil was pulling him further away im heartbroken my daughter put this station on my radio and ive been listening since that day i still feel at times im not gonna make it but i promised God i would remain faithful this time no turning back so i feel this is to make me good backwards but im really trying so i thank you guys for all you do please pray for me as i continue down this path of my life