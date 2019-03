Bust the Pinata of Love over your spouse!

A little marriage tip from my friend Tisha… it’s too easy to become critical with our spouse, especially when they don’t do things like we would. At times when I catch myself doing this, I’ll whisper, “Tisha, you didn’t marry Tisha… You married Jason!”

Celebrating your spouses differences is a conscious decision it does not always automatically happen… bust the piñata of love over your spouse today!!

Thanks for this good word today! I’m taking notes!

💞