Busting Busy & Finding Peace

How do we find contentment in a world that bombards you with the message that you have to do more, be more, earn more, get more, and know more? Author Malinda Fuller joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rod on the Pod to share her story of rejecting the artificial significance of social media and an over-burdened calendar and embracing rest and peace.

Malinda Fuller is the author of “Obedience over Hustle: The Surrender of the Striving Heart” and if you’d like to read more about this topic in detail from her, you can click here! Fuller’s challenge to all of us is to yield to God’s voice — no matter where He leads or what He asks, whether it’s complicated or straightforward, accepted by others or challenging to understand, and regardless of how it makes us feel (even if it appears foolish). May we have the courage to surrender to His plan and His timing—to choose obedience over hustle. If you’d like to follow her journey, you can visit her website here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

