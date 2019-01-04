I life of alcoholism and drugs from the time I was 13 until I was 38 . In those 25 Yrs i married , and was incarcerated several times once for almost three yrs. This is when u began seeking God . When I was released I slowly went back tho my old lifestyle and continued for 11yrs . One morning I woke up and in my yard I cried out to God , I said Hid I do not want to live like this any more and in a twinkling if an eye I was delivered from the bondage of drugs and alchohol 11 yrs later i still vapor up when I share my testimony with people . Thank you Father for delivering me and leading me in my life .