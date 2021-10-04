Calling all Saints for Intercession on behalf of our NATION.

A musical was produced to call the saints of God to stand in the gap and make intercession on behalf of our Nation, America. If the saints don’t pray who will. The theme scriptures are 2nd Chronicles 7:14 and Psalms 33:12

One song written for the project is God Bless America Too. The verses that make up the song are part a and b of 2nd Chronicles 7:14. Another song written for the project is, The Gospel of Our NATION. It emphasizes good news for America, we all need to get saved. My prayer request is the Lord puts on the heart of saints to stand in the gap and make intercession on behalf of our Nation. Again, if the saints don’t pray who will. The musical video is structured in a way that after viewing, you can say Amen and intercession would have been made. The prayers of the righteous avail much. We need more prayer on behalf of our Nation and less murmuring and complaining.

Praying the saints will google: Leroy Little Clarion Call Musical for America.