Can God’s Law Be Delightful?

You’ve heard people say, “Christianity isn’t about following rules, it’s about a relationship.” But author and Bible teacher Jen Wilkin points out that relationships without rules are impossible. In her latest book, Ten Words to Live By: Delighting and Doing What God Commands, Jen shows the law of God is a feast for the famished soul, open to anyone who calls on the name of the Lord. Join Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Jen Wilkin for an eye-opening discussion on how to delight in obedience to God’s Word.

Christianity isn’t about following rules, it’s about a relationship. The rise in popularity of this phrase coincides with a growing disinterest and misunderstanding regarding the role of God’s life-giving, perfect law in the Christian life. Rather than the source of joy it was intended to be, the law is viewed as an angry god’s restrictions for a rebellious people.

In Ten Words to Live By, Jen Wilkin presents a fresh biblical look at the Ten Commandments, showing how they come to bear on our lives today as we seek to love God and others, to live in joyful freedom, and to long for that future day when God will be rightly worshiped for eternity. Learn to see the law of God as a feast for your famished soul, open to anyone who calls on the name of the Lord.

Jen Wilkin is a speaker, writer, and Bible teacher. She has a background in women’s ministry, and has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts. Jen’s passion is to see believers become articulate and committed followers of Christ, with a clear understanding of why they believe what they believe, grounded in the Word of God.

