Can I Pray For You? | National Day of Prayer

On this National Day of Prayer, would you allow me to pray for you?

Father God, for every heart that’s struggling to be “good enough”, help us to remember that You are the one and only good enough. When we feel worthless, help us to see that that is the enemy just trying to separate us from Your perfect grace. You have already started a good work in our hearts, You have cleared the path for us to directly speak to You in prayer, and You want us to know it’s okay to come to exactly as we are.

In Jesus Name, Amen.