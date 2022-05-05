Afternoons with Sonny

Can I Pray For You? | National Day of Prayer

On this National Day of Prayer, would you allow me to pray for you?

Father God, for every heart that’s struggling to be “good enough”, help us to remember that You are the one and only good enough. When we feel worthless, help us to see that that is the enemy just trying to separate us from Your perfect grace. You have already started a good work in our hearts, You have cleared the path for us to directly speak to You in prayer, and You want us to know it’s okay to come to exactly as we are.

In Jesus Name, Amen.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

God Whispers Because He Is Close

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteMay 4, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Dear Teachers, Thank You.

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteMay 3, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

A Small Amount Of Faith Can Go A Long Way

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteMay 2, 2022
X