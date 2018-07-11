Capehart Dental

Dr. Christopher C. Capehart was born and raised in Winnsboro, Texas, and now lives in Frisco. He grew up in small church in the Winnsboro area where his grandfather was pastor. Dr. Capehart attended and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Dallas, where he earned his bachelor of science in Biology in December of 2000. He then went on to receive his doctor of dental surgery degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Dr. Capehart graduated in the top 10% of his graduating dental school class and was elected to the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society.

Dr. Capehart enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids Carson, Lauren, and Caroline. God blessed him with twin girls! He also has two labrador retrievers that and says they are about 10 years old but still act like puppies! Dr Capehart also enjoys playing golf, listening to KCBI, and reading the bible in his spare time. He is a loyal and passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys and tries to never miss a game.

