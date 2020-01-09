Cardboard Beds for the Upcoming Olympics

By now, you must know I am a HUGE fan of anything Olympics related and you can only imagine how excited I am that the Olympics are coming this summer!

But there’s some news that has me intrigued. The Olympic committee in Tokyo, Japan just revealed the beds that athletes will be sleeping on in Olympic Village will be made out of cardboard! Also, the mattresses will be made out of plastic for sustainability purposes after the Olympics wrap up. From an environmental standpoint, I can totally get behind this but is this the best thing for these world-class athletes? Would love to know your thoughts!