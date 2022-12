When you really think about it, the reality of the Christmas story is breath taking.

Jesus was created of a mother who He created, He was carried by hands that he formed, He cried in the manger in wordless infancy. All by design.

Because of that baby, we have hope.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6)