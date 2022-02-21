Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 21, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Have You Ever? | Caryn & Jeremy play a little game of “Have You Ever?” which led to Jeremy sharing a funny story from his childhood about his mom.

Faux Apple Pies | Considering how many “meat” options there are out there in the food world that aren’t really meat. The same can be true of Apple Pies!

Love Means Learning To Say “I’m Sorry” | There’s a popular saying that says, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” While the intention probably was good in saying this, Caryn and Jeremy couldn’t disagree more with this popular saying.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!