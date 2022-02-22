Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 22, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

A Man’s Life Is Saved By A Seal! | Caryn shares a story about a man who got stranded at sea and before it was too late, a seal saved his life. Was it an angel or just an ordinary seal? We’ll let you decide.

Jeremy’s Friend Loses His Wedding Ring | Even though Caryn & Jeremy have never lost their wedding rings, Caryn and Jeremy both share stories of which other couples weren’t as fortunate.

Caryn Gets Locked Out | This morning, Caryn shares an embarrassing story of a time when she got locked out while housesitting for some friends.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!