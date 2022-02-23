Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 23, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Jim Carrey’s Advice On Following Your Dreams | A lot of people may not know this about Jim Carrey but when he was young, his father also had the dream of being a comedian. In an attempt to play it safe, his father ended up becoming an accountant which sadly ended poorly as well. This story was pivotal in Jim’s life to pursue a different path.

Killing Two Birds With One Stone | A lot of us have been in a situation where we saw two stores next to each other that seem to compliment what each other is doing. Caryn shares a funny instance of this happening recently.

A Bumper Sticker Saves A Life | Sadly, the issue of suicide only seems to be getting worse but Caryn shares a story about how one lady’s venture of creating bumper stickers actively saved someone’s life recently.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!