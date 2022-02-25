Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 25, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Jeremy’s Trick For Falling Asleep | Have trouble falling asleep? Jeremy shares his secret that helps him fall asleep even in the midst of the anxious and troubling circumstances we are living in.

Sometimes You Just Need To Be Heard | A Los Angeles highway patrol officer responded to a reported disturbance at a city DMV recently, but soon realized the situation was something else entirely.

Ron Harris Shares How We Can Pray For Ukraine | Ron Harris, President of MediAlliance International joins the morning show with Caryn & Jeremy to share how we as Christians can pray for the unique needs of the Ukrainian people during this time of great distress and fear.

