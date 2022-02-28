Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Little Girl Gets Proposed To At School! | In a cute series of events, two parents were deeply surprised by news that their 5-year-old daughter had been proposed to by another boy in her class!

Celebrating The Little Victories | Recently, Caryn & Jeremy had their son Tyler fly down to Dallas to visit them and as an 18 year old with Autism, the level of difficult with certain tasks can be overwhelming. But when kids with special needs overcome those challenges, you have to celebrate them!

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!

X