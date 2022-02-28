Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | February 28, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Little Girl Gets Proposed To At School! | In a cute series of events, two parents were deeply surprised by news that their 5-year-old daughter had been proposed to by another boy in her class!

Celebrating The Little Victories | Recently, Caryn & Jeremy had their son Tyler fly down to Dallas to visit them and as an 18 year old with Autism, the level of difficult with certain tasks can be overwhelming. But when kids with special needs overcome those challenges, you have to celebrate them!

