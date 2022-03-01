Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 1, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Name That Commercial Jingle! | Even though many of us can often walk into a room and forget what we were doing, old commercial jingles have been seared into our minds over the years. Caryn and Jeremy play a game to see how many commercial jingles they can name from the past.

The Pure Generosity Of A 5-Year-Old | A child ended up teaching his father that giving out of love and sincerity, however big or small the gesture is, never goes unnoticed and can make a world of difference in someone’s life.

What Movie Character Did You Name Your Pet After? | Caryn & Jeremy talk about how their cat was named after an Arnold Schwarzenegger character named, “Dutch”. So we thought we’d ask, did you name your pet after a celebrity or character?

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!