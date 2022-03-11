Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 11, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Do You Believe In The 5-Second Rule? | Caryn and Jeremy have differing views on the 5-second rule and they got to learn this firsthand yesterday as they were eating dinner.

The Lamb Always Defeats The Serpent | Caryn recently learned a cool fact about sheep (lambs) that caused her to reflect on the goodness of God.

