Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 14, 2022

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Sharing Your Faith Doesn’t Have To Be That Hard | Jeremy learned a valuable lesson in church this week that gave him so much relief when it comes to sharing his faith.

Losing Money To Help The Community | The gas station at the corner of 20th Street and Osborn Road in Pheonix, AZ is selling gas for $4.39 a gallon as of Tuesday night. The station owner Jaswiendre Singh says he is selling it ten cents less a gallon than what he bought it for. “Now’s not time to make money. We have a lot of opportunity to make money. Right now, it’s time to help people; that’s it.

