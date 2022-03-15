Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 15, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

What Do Your Pets Do When You’re Not Home? | Recently, a man was curious as to what his dog was up to when he wasn’t at home to watch him. So naturally, he set up a camera and to his surprise, the dog was definitely doing something he was not supposed to!

The Story Of Mr. Gene | As a retired elderly man, Mr. Gene struggles with short term memory loss in his old age. Fortunately though, the kids who get dropped off near his house always stop by to say hello to him and bring him the joy he needs every single day, even though he doesn’t remember who they are.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!