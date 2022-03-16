Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 16, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

UPS Dogs | UPS driver Sean McCarren started a Facebook group six years ago called “UPS Dogs.” The group is dedicated to photos of the dogs (and sometimes cats) that UPS drivers meet on their route. UPS drivers from across the country submit their photos and videos to be featured on the page. Recently, a dog was waiting on a package and surprised a UPS driver as he was delivering packages on his route.

Relationships Are Complex | Being married for 7 years so far, Caryn and Jeremy have learned a thing or two about each other. However, one of the most valuable lessons that Jeremy said he learned was while they were engaged.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!