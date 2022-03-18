Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 18, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Caryn Is Directionally Challenged | For a lot of us, directions can be an easy thing to navigate but if you’re like Caryn, things might be a little more difficult for her to navigate.

It’s National Sloppy Joe Day! | If you remember being a kid at school and being served sloppy joes for lunch, you’re going to enjoy this discussion with Caryn, Jeremy, and Jay.

Bonding With Your Kids Beyond Activities | A father in the Plano area is going viral with his daughter on Tik-Tok after sharing their cheer routines with the world. However, the bond with his daughter goes beyond the routine.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!