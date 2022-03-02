Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 2, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

A Matter Of The Heart | Just hours after she got married, Kimberly Woods was heading to the hospital to have a heart transplant at the young age of 21 years old.

Bad News For Caryn & Jeremy | Recently, a study found that people with higher IQ’s are those who go to sleep late and sleep in later. For a morning show team that goes to bed at 8pm and wakes up before 4am, this isn’t good news.

Wrong Order Gone Right | Have you ever ordered some food online for delivery and had it come back to you messed up? Well Shay had ordered some food in her new home but forgot to change the address from her old address in a different state. But unbeknownst to her, that mistake proved to be more of a blessing than she realized.

