Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 22, 2022

By March 22, 2022 No Comments

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Bear vs. Pig: Who Will Win? | Typically in this situation, we would unanimously pick the bear. But in the case of a specific group of pigs and a black bear, the pigs ended up scaring the bear off!

The Long Lost Lunchbox | Recently, a man found an old tin lunchbox that had a name written inside of it. When he saw the name, he couldn’t believe who it belonged to.

The Rock’s Breakfast Routine | Jeremy recently looked at what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s breakfast routine includes and let’s just say, it’s overwhelming!

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!

You May Also Like

Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

The One Emotion Christians Should Never Have

Jay Allen
Jay AllenMarch 22, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 21, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyMarch 21, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

Success Looks Different For Everyone

Jay Allen
Jay AllenMarch 21, 2022
X