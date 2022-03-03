Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 3, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

How KCBI Is Helping Out In Ukraine | Today, we are doing a Day of Hope at 90.9 KCBI as we encourage all of our listeners every hour to pray for the Ukrainian people and the conflict currently going on in their country. In addition to dedicating the day to prayer, you will also have an incredible opportunity to provide tangible help to Ukrainian refugees. If you’d like to learn more or even give in advance towards the relief efforts happening in western Ukraine that KCBI is doing with our dear friends from Texas Baptist Men (TBM), KCBI has committed ten thousand dollars to help.

Rand Jenkins Shares How Texas Baptist Men Is Helping Ukrainians | Rand Jenkins of Texas Baptist Men is leading the charge in helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland as they seek shelter and safety from the conflict in Ukraine. Rand shares what he has seen so far and what the greatest needs are when it comes to helping these people.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!